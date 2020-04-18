Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

