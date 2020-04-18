NIX (NIX) Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $20.33. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $150,656.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,268.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.02578302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.03362285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00606536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00799469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00077767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00607829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

