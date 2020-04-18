Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,487,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 396,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.29. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

