No BS Crypto Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $32,219.75 and $23,262.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.