Noir 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $541.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $284,105.72 and approximately $541.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,322,078 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

