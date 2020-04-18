Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,003,223 BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,003,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.54% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $106,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $10,686,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $21,290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,074,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

