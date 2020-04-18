Norges Bank Invests $20.45 Million in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,448,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Weibo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 525.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $36.69 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

