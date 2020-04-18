Norges Bank Makes New $21.70 Million Investment in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 937,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.07% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -362.89 and a beta of 0.46. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.