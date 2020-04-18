Norges Bank Makes New $21.89 Million Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,892,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

RARE stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

