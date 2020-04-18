Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 964,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.18. Adient PLC has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

