Norges Bank Makes New Investment in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,092,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,365,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of AVX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth $6,397,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 552,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AVX alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera acquired 31,763,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AVX opened at $21.66 on Friday. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.