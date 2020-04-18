Norges Bank Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,221,000. Norges Bank owned 1.85% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $12.49 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.