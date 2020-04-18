Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,511,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 461,792 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.69 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

