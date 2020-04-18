Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Cna Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE CNA opened at $32.73 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

