Norges Bank Takes $22.16 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,608,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

