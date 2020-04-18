Norges Bank Takes Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 787,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,450,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

