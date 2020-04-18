Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

