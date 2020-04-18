Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $940.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002707 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $459,467.51 and $940.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034317 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047177 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,294.03 or 1.00376747 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000694 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

