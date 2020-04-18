Nuggets 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $10.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

