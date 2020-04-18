NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $19.62 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx and Binance. Over the last week, NULS has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02801487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00229427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,846,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,769,376 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, QBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX, OKEx, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.