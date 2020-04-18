Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Gardner Denver worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $26.81 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.