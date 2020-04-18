Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Luminex worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 119,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -362.89 and a beta of 0.46. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $32.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

