Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of ABM Industries worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.97.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

