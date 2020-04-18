Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.68 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

