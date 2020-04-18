Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,741 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,638 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of FireEye worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FireEye by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.