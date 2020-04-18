Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Getty Realty worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

