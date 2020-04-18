Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $12,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

IRET stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

