Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,627 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Wendys worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

