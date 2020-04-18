Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of HB Fuller worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.