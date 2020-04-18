Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Visteon worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $51.43 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

