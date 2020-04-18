Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of International Bancshares worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,843,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.38.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

