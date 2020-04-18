Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Herc worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 3.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

