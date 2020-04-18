NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.32. 13,453,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,087,707. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.96.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

