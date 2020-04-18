ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ODUWA has a market cap of $263,494.88 and $56,359.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034288 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048266 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.32 or 1.00359444 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

