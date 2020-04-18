OKCash (OK) Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.57 million and $3,957.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034629 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00046604 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.74 or 1.00318514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,113,251 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

