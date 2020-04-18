Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

