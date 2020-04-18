Old Port Advisors Has $2.85 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $216,802,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,935 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

