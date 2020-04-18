On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Update

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 2,208,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 780,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONDK shares. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 1,138,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

