OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $601,889.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $601,889.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.04491527 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

