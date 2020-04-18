Opacity Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $40,298.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

