Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $435,052.90 and $14,708.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

