ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 450,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,315. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.17.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

