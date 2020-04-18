O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,631,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, reaching $373.51. 668,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.38 and a 200-day moving average of $401.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

