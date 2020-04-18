Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Achieves $7.99 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $23.82 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.04491527 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,435,773 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

