OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Cap of $471,120.74

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $471,120.74 and $20,008.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00427201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012560 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

