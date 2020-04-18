PAC Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $8,999.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Crex24, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

