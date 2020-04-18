Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Patron has a total market cap of $57,262.50 and approximately $406.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 114.2% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,503,414 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

