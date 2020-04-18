Patten Group Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

