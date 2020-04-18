PAVmed’s (PAVM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PAVM opened at $2.43 on Friday. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

