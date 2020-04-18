PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,057.06 and $23.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003758 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000690 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001058 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

